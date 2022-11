Time Out says

Named after the Japanese word for the five senses, Gokan Lounge is a cosy cafe that sources coffee beans from around the world to offer a myriad of coffee items, as well as Japanese teas, sakes, and specialty cocktails. You'll also find Japanese desserts on their menu, such as homemade dango and puddings. Gokan Lounge frequently holds coffee workshops and hosts guest bartenders at their venue, follow them on their Instagram to stay tuned to all their happenings.