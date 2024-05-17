Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gonpachi (Tsim Sha Tsui)

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Gonpachi
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Gonpachi
    Photograph: Courtesy Gonpachi
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Gonpachi
    Photograph: Courtesy Gonpachi
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Gonpachi
    Photograph: Courtesy Gonpachi
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Gonpachi
    Photograph: Courtesy Gonpachi
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Gonpachi is an extension of the famous restaurant in Tokyo. The flagship venue in Tsim Sha Tsui boasts sweeping views of Victoria Harbour from its dining room and features a 12-seater sushi omakase area, offering high-quality seasonal seafood dishes and appetisers. Patrons can enjoy sashimi, charcoal-grilled skewers, as well as the restaurant’s signature handmade soba noodles. The chef uses seasonal seafood imported from Japan daily to prepare high-quality and affordable sushi for Gonpachi’s omakase experiences. Lunch omakase courses are priced at $580 and $880, while dinner omakase starts at $1,380 per person. The 20-course omakase menu consists of appetisers, sashimi, entrées, sushi, tamagoyaki, soup, and dessert – all prepared to provide a top notch experience as if you’re dining in Japan.

Details

Address:
28/F, One Peking, Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2727 1957
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.