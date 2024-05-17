Gonpachi is an extension of the famous restaurant in Tokyo. The flagship venue in Tsim Sha Tsui boasts sweeping views of Victoria Harbour from its dining room and features a 12-seater sushi omakase area, offering high-quality seasonal seafood dishes and appetisers. Patrons can enjoy sashimi, charcoal-grilled skewers, as well as the restaurant’s signature handmade soba noodles. The chef uses seasonal seafood imported from Japan daily to prepare high-quality and affordable sushi for Gonpachi’s omakase experiences. Lunch omakase courses are priced at $580 and $880, while dinner omakase starts at $1,380 per person. The 20-course omakase menu consists of appetisers, sashimi, entrées, sushi, tamagoyaki, soup, and dessert – all prepared to provide a top notch experience as if you’re dining in Japan.
Gonpachi (Tsim Sha Tsui)
