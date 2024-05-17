Gonpachi (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Time Out says

Gonpachi is an extension of the famous restaurant in Tokyo. The flagship venue in Tsim Sha Tsui boasts sweeping views of Victoria Harbour from its dining room and features a 12-seater sushi omakase area, offering high-quality seasonal seafood dishes and appetisers. Patrons can enjoy sashimi, charcoal-grilled skewers, as well as the restaurant’s signature handmade soba noodles. The chef uses seasonal seafood imported from Japan daily to prepare high-quality and affordable sushi for Gonpachi’s omakase experiences. Lunch omakase courses are priced at $580 and $880, while dinner omakase starts at $1,380 per person. The 20-course omakase menu consists of appetisers, sashimi, entrées, sushi, tamagoyaki, soup, and dessert – all prepared to provide a top notch experience as if you’re dining in Japan.