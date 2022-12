Time Out says

Opened by the team of from cafe HeySoNuts and bar Once You Go Craft, GoNuts. is a vibrant and exciting combination of the two establishments, where you can enjoy coffee along with craft beers on tap. Their extensive menu ranges from light bites, salads, or even sharing mains such as Kerala curry crab ($288). Be sure to leave room and check out their dessert menu too, with options like waffles, souffle pancakes, and many more.