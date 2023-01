Time Out says

Located in Tai Kok Tsui, Goodin’ Out is a Korean-style cafe with a cool industrial vibe. Sip on a range of coffee and tea beverages, as well as non-caffeinated drinks like grapefruit ade ($40). Here, you can find brunch items including open toasties in savoury options such as avocado prawn ($108) served on sourdough bread, and sweet options like grapefruit with cream cheese ($78) on brioche toast, or blueberry cream cheese ($78) on croffles.