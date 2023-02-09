On your next visit to Tai Ping Shan Street, be sure to pop into Goose’ Chocolate, a cafe decorated with mid-century retro vibes. Like its name suggests, Goose’ Chocolate specialises in delightful creations such as single origin puddings, mousse, and hot chocolate, all of which feature Tanzanian cocoa that’s roasted in-house. Not a chocoholic? Don’t worry – they’ve also got savoury dishes like their Goose’ breakfast to keep you satisfied.
Goose' Chocolate
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 16 Tai Ping Shan St, Tai Ping Shan, Sheung Wan
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- Opening hours:
- Wed-Sun 11am-6pm
