Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Goose' Chocolate

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
goose chocolate
Photograph: Instagram/@goose_chocolate
Advertising

Time Out says

On your next visit to Tai Ping Shan Street, be sure to pop into Goose’ Chocolate, a cafe decorated with mid-century retro vibes. Like its name suggests, Goose’ Chocolate specialises in delightful creations such as single origin puddings, mousse, and hot chocolate, all of which feature Tanzanian cocoa that’s roasted in-house. Not a chocoholic? Don’t worry – they’ve also got savoury dishes like their Goose’ breakfast to keep you satisfied.

Details

Address:
16 Tai Ping Shan St, Tai Ping Shan, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 11am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!