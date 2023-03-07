Hong Kong
Greater China Club Annex

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Sha Wan
Greater China Club Annex
Time Out says

If you’re in Lai Chi Kok, make sure to pay the Greater China Club Annex a visit. The esteemed Chinese restaurant has created eight premium soup bases for hotpot enthusiasts to enjoy, including the Buddha Temptation that’s made with abalone, fish maw, and sea cucumber; fish maw and chicken soup; shark’s bone, pig’s bone, and pepper soup; Angus beef satay soup; tianma fish head soup, Sichuan spicy soup; Chinese fungus and mushroom soup; and Chinese herbal soup. The restaurant's ingredients are also just as high quality, offering plates of fresh local beef and premium seafood flown directly from Canada, Australia, Alaska, and Scotland.

Details

Address:
Shop A1, 10/F, D2 Place One, 9 Cheung Yee Street, Lai Chi Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
2743 8055
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
