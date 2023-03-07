Time Out says

If you’re in Lai Chi Kok, make sure to pay the Greater China Club Annex a visit. The esteemed Chinese restaurant has created eight premium soup bases for hotpot enthusiasts to enjoy, including the Buddha Temptation that’s made with abalone, fish maw, and sea cucumber; fish maw and chicken soup; shark’s bone, pig’s bone, and pepper soup; Angus beef satay soup; tianma fish head soup, Sichuan spicy soup; Chinese fungus and mushroom soup; and Chinese herbal soup. The restaurant's ingredients are also just as high quality, offering plates of fresh local beef and premium seafood flown directly from Canada, Australia, Alaska, and Scotland.