If you’re in Lai Chi Kok, make sure to pay the Greater China Club Annex a visit. The esteemed Chinese restaurant has created eight premium soup bases for hotpot enthusiasts to enjoy, including the Buddha Temptation that’s made with abalone, fish maw, and sea cucumber; fish maw and chicken soup; shark’s bone, pig’s bone, and pepper soup; Angus beef satay soup; tianma fish head soup, Sichuan spicy soup; Chinese fungus and mushroom soup; and Chinese herbal soup. The restaurant's ingredients are also just as high quality, offering plates of fresh local beef and premium seafood flown directly from Canada, Australia, Alaska, and Scotland.
Greater China Club Annex
Shop A1, 10/F, D2 Place One, 9 Cheung Yee Street, Lai Chi Kok
2743 8055
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
