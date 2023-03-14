Time Out says

Founded in 1978 by Yoshinao Kubota, Grill Manten-Boshi has been dishing up omurice (omlette topped rice) to Japanese diners . Over the years, the Japanese restaurant chain has expanded and opened several branches within Japan, and opened their first Hong Kong location in Tsim Sha Tsui's Harbour City. Aside from their signature omurice, Grill Manten-Boshi also serves Japanese-style Western dishes like crab croquette, deep-fried Hamburg steak, and beef curry together with rice.