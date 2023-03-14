Hong Kong
Grill Manten-Boshi

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. グリル滿天星
    Photograph: Courtesy グリル滿天星
  2. グリル滿天星
    Photograph: Courtesy グリル滿天星
  3. グリル滿天星
    Photograph: Courtesy グリル滿天星
Founded in 1978 by Yoshinao Kubota, Grill Manten-Boshi has been dishing up omurice (omlette topped rice) to Japanese diners . Over the years, the Japanese restaurant chain has expanded and opened several branches within Japan, and opened their first Hong Kong location in Tsim Sha Tsui's Harbour City. Aside from their signature omurice, Grill Manten-Boshi also serves Japanese-style Western dishes like crab croquette, deep-fried Hamburg steak, and beef curry together with rice. 

Address:
OT301-301A, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3751 5345
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-10pm
