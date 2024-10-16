Subscribe
Grindie 尖沙咀研香
Photograph: Grindie
  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Grindie

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

If you’re a fan of Chinese-style desserts, then you probably already know Grindie, which is the pandemic brainchild of the team behind Top Blade Steak House. Their menu might be small but it's apparent that there’s much thought and effort behind their offerings, such as pistachio desserts rarely seen in other sweets houses. Check out their range of pistachio silky tofu pudding, pistachio Basque burnt cheesecake, and pistachio coconut tofu pudding. Majority of Grindie’s desserts are dairy-free, and customers can customise their preferred sweetness levels.

Details

Address
7 Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
