Time Out says

Central Market welcomes Chiu Chow-cuisine eatery Gu Liang Cai as the newest addition to its ever-growing collection of dining venues. Inspired by daa laang, late-night dining spots that originated from Chiu Chow during the 1950’s, Gu Liang Cai emulates the down-to-earth atmosphere found at these restaurants and transports diners to these casual eateries through their nostalgic decor, neon-light signs, and large round tables. Along with a team of native chefs from the Chiu Chow region, executive chef Ronald Shao has used Western cooking techniques to put contemporary twists on Chiu Chow’s staple marinated dishes like goose offal platter ($288) and other beloved dishes from the Chinese city such as chilled flower crab ($208), pan-fried oyster pancakes ($168), as well as deep-fried pork belly with olive vegetables and Chiu Chow citrus ($168).