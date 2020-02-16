Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Gwee Coffee & More

Gwee Coffee & More is quite possibly one of our favourite hangout spots in Sheung Wan. Hidden away along Tai Ping Shan Street, the cafe offers an excellent range of java and tea, but their cakes and seasonal drinks – which are as Instagrammable as they are delicious – are what attract the crowds. The cafe also shares the same space as Khromis, an independent eyewear store, so you can easily fit in a bit of shopping too. 

1 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

