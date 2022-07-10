Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gyu Jin $1 grand opening Wagyu promotion

  • Restaurants
  • Gyu Jin (Tuen Mun), Tuen Mun
  1. Gyu Jin
    Photograph: Courtesy Gyu Jin
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Gyu Jin
    Photograph: Courtesy Gyu Jin
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Shabu-shabu and sukiyaki restaurant Gyu Jin is opening a brand new location at Chelsea Heights, Tuen Mun on July 10, and to celebrate, they're dishing out a grand opening promotion of a Wagyu beef buffet course for just $1 (originally priced at $269)! Available on opening day only, the special promo will allow guests to enjoy as much Japanese Wagyu beef as they would like, along with all-you-can-eat Häagen-Dazs ice cream for 60 minutes straight. Only the first 100 guests during the lunch session (12nn-3pm) and dinner session (6pm-9pm) will be lucky enough to enjoy the offer, so be sure to get in line early as tickets will be given out 30 minutes prior the start of each dining session.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/GyujinHK
Address:
Gyu Jin (Tuen Mun)
Shop 208, 2/F, Chelsea Heights, 1 Shek Pai Tau Path, Tuen Mun
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.