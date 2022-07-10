Time Out says

Shabu-shabu and sukiyaki restaurant Gyu Jin is opening a brand new location at Chelsea Heights, Tuen Mun on July 10, and to celebrate, they're dishing out a grand opening promotion of a Wagyu beef buffet course for just $1 (originally priced at $269)! Available on opening day only, the special promo will allow guests to enjoy as much Japanese Wagyu beef as they would like, along with all-you-can-eat Häagen-Dazs ice cream for 60 minutes straight. Only the first 100 guests during the lunch session (12nn-3pm) and dinner session (6pm-9pm) will be lucky enough to enjoy the offer, so be sure to get in line early as tickets will be given out 30 minutes prior the start of each dining session.