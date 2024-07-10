Subscribe
gyudonya storefront
Photograph: Courtesy Gyudonya
  Restaurants | Japanese
  Mong Kok

Gyudonya

Local restaurant group Zeppelin –  best known for their eponymous hot dog restaurant chain – has opened Gyudonya, a Japanese gyudon (beef bowls) restaurant in Mong Kok. This spacious two-floored eatery spans over 3,000sq ft, and serves a variety of causal Japanese bites like light appetisers, loaded rice bowls, and even bubbling nabe hotpots. Like their name suggests, Gyudonya specialises in beef bowls, offering a range of scrumptious toppings like Wagyu hamburger steaks, marinated pork slices, and even grilled eel. What’s more, Gyudonya’s dishes are all under $75! To make things even better, you can drop in and curb your late-night cravings until the restaurant closes at 2am.

Address
1/F & 2/F, Epoch Hotel, 123 Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7.30am-2.30am
