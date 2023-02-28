Hong Kong
Gyujin Hanare – Platinum Label

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Gyujin Hanare - Platinum Label
    Photograph: Courtesy Gyujin Hanare - Platinum LabelGyujin Hanare - Platinum Label
  2. Gyujin Hanare - Platinum Label
    Photograph: Courtesy Gyujin Hanare - Platinum LabelGyujin Hanare - Platinum Label
Popular shabu-shabu chain Gyujin is now launching a more premium experience with Gyujun Hanara – Platinum Label, elevating your Japanese hotpot experience with quality ingredients and innovative soup bases. The highlight of the menu is their brand new ‘Cappuccino’ soup base, made with frothed soya milk, Italian dried tomato paste, and skipjack tuna broth. Pair this with their special ‘Kagoshima A5 Wagyu Shabu-Shabu Set’ ($689), which includes four different appetisers, a selection of premium meats and fresh vegetables, Wagyu sushi, and matcha warabi mochi or Japanese ice cream for dessert.

Details

Address:
World Trade Center
11/F, 280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2152 3962
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 12pm-3pm, 5:30pm-10pm; Fri-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5:30pm-10:30pm
