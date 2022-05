Time Out says

Hidden under a flyover in Tsim Sha Tsui, this cooked food market has been around for more than 40 years. After a snazzy makeover in 2020, the spacious market is now home to nine cooked food stalls, many of which are long-established names. Try local delicacies such as Hap Heung Garden's satay beef noodles, Wah Heung Yuen's famous pork chops, Man Kee's Hainan chicken rice, and a definite must-try, Tak Fat's beef balls.