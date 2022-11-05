Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hancham • Bong Ru

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Hancham
    Photograph: Courtesy Hancham
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Hancham
    Photograph: Courtesy Hancham
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Hancham • Bong Ru
    Photograph: Courtesy Hancham • Bong RuHancham Galbi
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Hancham
    Photograph: Courtesy Hancham
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Bong Ru
    Photograph: Courtesy Bong Ru
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Bong Ru
    Photograph: Courtesy Bong Ru Bong Ru's Jjamppong
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Bong Ru
    Photograph: Courtesy Bong Ru
    PreviousNext
    /7
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Tsim Sha Tsui's popular Korean restaurants Hancham and Bong Ru, merge into a joint space to cater to your Korean food cravings. Hancham's new venue presents a contemporary, spacious interior equipped with smokeless barbeque grill tabletops and private dining rooms, while Korean-Chinese restaurant Bong Ru's connecting space has been upgraded to a modern design targetting a younger crowd. Indulge in mouthwatering Korean barbeque at Hancham and gorge on high-quality dry-aged meats, from USDA prime dry-aged meat ($560/300g) to premium Hanwoo ribeye ($680/200g; $1180/400g) and Hancham Galbi ($260) – short ribs marinated in a special homemade sauce). Combining Chinese and Korean cuisine, Bong Ru offers crowd-pleasers like Jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) and Jjamppong (spicy seafood noodles).  

Details

Address:
1/F, Winfield Commercial Building, 6-8A Prat Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2311 6822
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.