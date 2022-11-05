Hancham • Bong Ru

Time Out says

Tsim Sha Tsui's popular Korean restaurants Hancham and Bong Ru, merge into a joint space to cater to your Korean food cravings. Hancham's new venue presents a contemporary, spacious interior equipped with smokeless barbeque grill tabletops and private dining rooms, while Korean-Chinese restaurant Bong Ru's connecting space has been upgraded to a modern design targetting a younger crowd. Indulge in mouthwatering Korean barbeque at Hancham and gorge on high-quality dry-aged meats, from USDA prime dry-aged meat ($560/300g) to premium Hanwoo ribeye ($680/200g; $1180/400g) and Hancham Galbi ($260) – short ribs marinated in a special homemade sauce). Combining Chinese and Korean cuisine, Bong Ru offers crowd-pleasers like Jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) and Jjamppong (spicy seafood noodles).