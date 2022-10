Time Out says

Just as the fairytale siblings did, we too are following the sugar. Hans & Gretel is a land of magical sweetness with gram-worthy desserts that are guaranteed to wow your followers. The house’s signature chimney cake is a must-try, while the Hong Kong bubble waffle gets a makeover too with gelato and choice of your favourite childhood toppings including chocolate shavings, gummies, and rainbow sprinkles, just to name a few.