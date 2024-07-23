Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Korean
  • Wan Chai

Hanu

This laidback Korean restaurant in Wan Chai offers high-quality Hanwoo at affordable prices. Hanu’s menu offers various meal sets with premium beef cuts such as ribeye, striploin, or chateaubriand. Each set also comes with a daily soup and unlimited portions of appetisers and rice. Alternatively, diners can opt for the restaurant’s Korean pork belly set, which offers rich and fatty slices of grilled pork belly. From 6pm onwards, diners can also order a la carte dishes such as cold noodles, fried chicken, braised beef salad with fermented yuzu, or ginseng ox tail stew. Don’t forget to pair your food with Hanu’s selection of beverages such as juices, cocktails, or even Korean rice wine.

Shop 1 & 2, G/F, The Oakhill, 16 & 18 Wood Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm
