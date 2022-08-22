Hong Kong
Hap Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City
  1. Hap Coffee
Ideal for both a quick recharge or a chilled afternoon catching up with your mates

Sitting inside an old local shopping arcade built in the 80s, Hap Coffee is a relaxing cafe designed for city dwellers who need a break from their daily grind. Welcoming the neighbourhood with an open coffee bar and gallery in a bright and stylish space, the cafe offers an array of baked goods such as cookies, affogatos, croffles with ice cream, and heartier dishes ranging from all-day-breakfast to pasta and salad to spicy Korean noodles. On the drinks menu are classic brews like latte, flat white, americano, and Espresso; along with a selection of other non-coffee items including teas, and fresh juices. 

Details

Address:
Shop 9&16, G/F, Frankie Centre
320 Junction Road, Kowloon Tong
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/hapcoffeehk
