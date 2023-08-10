Hong Kong
Happy Paradise at Little Bao

  • Restaurants
  • Little Bao, Sheung Wan
  1. happy paradise interior
    Photograph: Courtesy Happy Paradise
  2. Happy Paradise
    Photograph: Courtesy Happy Paradise
  3. Happy Paradise's seared skirt steak noodles
    Photograph: Courtesy Little BaoHappy Paradise's seared skirt steak noodles
  4. Happy Paradise's sourdough egg waffle
    Photograph: Courtesy Little BaoHappy Paradise's sourdough egg waffle
  5. May Chow
    Photograph: Courtesy Little BaoMay Chow
The funky neo-Cantonese restobar, Happy Paradise, which closed in 2022, is surely missed in Soho. The fun concept was the brainchild of chef May Chow (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Best Female Chef in 2017), who is also the proprietor of Little Bao. However, patrons who feel nostalgic about the place can now experience a slice of this fun paradise during a three-night pop-up event at Little Bao’s Soho branch in August. 

From August 8 to 10, guests can enjoy a sharing menu that features modern takes on Cantonese classics, including their signature sourdough egg waffle, beef tartare, Yangzhou siu mai, porcini spring roll, and salted ham. Other menu highlights include yellow wine chicken cooked with 30 Year Shaoxing, Koshihikari rice with mushrooms, and beef tenderloin dressed in Sichuan chilli dressing and daikon. Guests can end their meal with a sweet and refreshing dessert of sweet guava, pomelo, and sago sundae.

The sharing menu is available for two seatings, at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, during the three-night event and is priced at $880 per person. Book your seats today via this link.  

Details

Event website:
www.little-bao.com/
Address:
Little Bao
1-3 Shin Hing Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@little-bao.com

Dates and times

18:30Happy Paradise at Little BaoLittle Bao $880
