The funky neo-Cantonese restobar, Happy Paradise, which closed in 2022, is surely missed in Soho. The fun concept was the brainchild of chef May Chow (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Best Female Chef in 2017), who is also the proprietor of Little Bao. However, patrons who feel nostalgic about the place can now experience a slice of this fun paradise during a three-night pop-up event at Little Bao’s Soho branch in August.

From August 8 to 10, guests can enjoy a sharing menu that features modern takes on Cantonese classics, including their signature sourdough egg waffle, beef tartare, Yangzhou siu mai, porcini spring roll, and salted ham. Other menu highlights include yellow wine chicken cooked with 30 Year Shaoxing, Koshihikari rice with mushrooms, and beef tenderloin dressed in Sichuan chilli dressing and daikon. Guests can end their meal with a sweet and refreshing dessert of sweet guava, pomelo, and sago sundae.

The sharing menu is available for two seatings, at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, during the three-night event and is priced at $880 per person. Book your seats today via this link.