This unassuming Sheung Wan cafe is easy to miss if you don't keep an eye out. Sitting quietly amongst dried seafood stores and other local old shops, Hara Kako breathes industrial-chic, with stripped walls, exposed pipes, and bare concrete giving the ground floor space an effortless style. Meanwhile, its first floor has a whole different vibe, where artworks, books, vinyl, and wooden furnishing fill up a cosy, dimly-lit space. You can easily spend a few hours of your day here sipping on some fine brews and enjoying bites such as their homemade brownies, cheesecakes, and bagels.