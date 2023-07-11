Hashtag Coffee

Time Out says

This neighbourhood spot in Sai Ying Pun has an industrial-style interior and a casual atmosphere. Hashtag's founder and owner, Blackjack, previously competed and won second place in the Coffee Fest Latte Art World Championship in 2014; so you're bound to get intricate and Instagrammable designs whenever you order a hot latte. In addition to the large range of coffees and specialty drinks, Hashtag's menu also has light dishes like salads, croissants, wraps, as well as a choose-your-own-plate option.





