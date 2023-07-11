Hong Kong
Hashtag Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. Hashtag Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  2. Hashtag Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  3. Ann Chiu
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  4. Hashtag Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
This neighbourhood spot in Sai Ying Pun has an industrial-style interior and a casual atmosphere. Hashtag's founder and owner, Blackjack, previously competed and won second place in the Coffee Fest Latte Art World Championship in 2014; so you're bound to get intricate and Instagrammable designs whenever you order a hot latte. In addition to the large range of coffees and specialty drinks, Hashtag's menu also has light dishes like salads, croissants, wraps, as well as a choose-your-own-plate option.


Details

Address:
Shop B, G/F, 99 High Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon, Wed-Sun 9am-6pm
