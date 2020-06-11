Time Out says

A hidden-away gem on the far end of the island, Heima Heima is a one-woman operation where you’ll feel very much at home. A Nordic style cafe, every corner here is photo-worthy: handpicked wall art, a small room with tatami-style dining, and shelves of books and souvenirs. Although their focus is more on Japanese tea, Heima does great pour-over and cold brew coffee too.