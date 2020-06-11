Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Heima Heima

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Chau
  • Recommended
Heima Heima
Photograph: Facebook/heimaheimahk
Advertising

Time Out says

A hidden-away gem on the far end of the island, Heima Heima is a one-woman operation where you’ll feel very much at home. A Nordic style cafe, every corner here is photo-worthy: handpicked wall art, a small room with tatami-style dining, and shelves of books and souvenirs. Although their focus is more on Japanese tea, Heima does great pour-over and cold brew coffee too.  

Details

Address:
25 Tsan Tuen Road,
Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6078 3417
Opening hours:
Thu-Fri 12pm-5pm, Sat 12.30pm-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.