A hidden-away gem on the far end of the island, Heima Heima is a one-woman operation where you’ll feel very much at home. A Nordic style cafe, every corner here is photo-worthy: handpicked wall art, a small room with tatami-style dining, and shelves of books and souvenirs. Although their focus is more on Japanese tea, Heima does great pour-over and cold brew coffee too.
Heima Heima
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 25 Tsan Tuen Road,
- Cheung Chau
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6078 3417
- Opening hours:
- Thu-Fri 12pm-5pm, Sat 12.30pm-6pm
