Refined German restaurant Heimat and Monkey 47 gin present a limited-time cocktail pairing menu

For a boozy dining experience this November, gather your loved ones and book a table at chef Peter Find’s German restaurant ​​Heimat. From now until November 30, the restaurant is collaborating with Monkey 47, a craft gin from the Black Forest, Germany. The menu ($1,480/person) offers a five-course meal with chef Find’s signature take on German cuisine, which complements the unique flavour notes of Monkey 47. Indulge in delicious dishes and sip on four craft cocktails – crafted by Pernod Ricard’s speciality brand ambassador Jade Lau – and get the opportunity to taste the 2019 Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut, which has a limited release in the market.

Our favourite dishes from the menu include the appetisers Jakobsmuscheln – served with mache greens and perfectly roasted scallops – and Geräucherter Schwarzwälder Schinken, a plate of Black Forest smoked ham foam and sautéed mushrooms with a slow poached egg cooked at precisely 58 degrees – which gives the egg the right amount of texture where the white is the same consistency as the yolk. These appetisers come with a serving of G&T made with Monkey 47 dry gin and elderflower tonic. For mains, chef Find prepares Hummer Eintopf made with Brittany lobster in a citrus-scented bisque with carrot and celery and Zwiebelrostbraten, prime beef sirloin served with onions prepared three ways, together with the restaurant’s signature hand-shaved German spätzle. Other cocktails include a 50/50 wet martini – made with equal parts Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut gin and dry vermouth and splashes of sherry and white wine vinegar – and Monkey 47 Sloe gin New York sour twist and Negroni served to pair with the last parts of the meal.

Reserve tables on November 25, and catch Jade Lau behind the stick mixing up her signature drinks!