Hong Kong
Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner

  • Restaurants, German
  • Heimat, Lan Kwai Fong
  1. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  2. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  3. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  4. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  5. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  6. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
  7. Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Heimat & CulinArt 1862Heimat x CulinArt 1862 four-hands dinner
Modern German restaurant Heimat's head chef Peter Find and Towngas' CulinArt 1862 head chef Stanley Wong are coming together for a special four-hands dinner happening in March and April. Celebrating their 30 years of friendship as well as their shared German heritage, the two chefs have prepared unique eight-course menus complete with sake and German wine pairings. The two menus will be available on March 31 at CulinArt 1862 and April 28 at Heimat, respectively.

On chef Peter’s side, standout dishes we’ve tried include poached Brittany lobster served with a crunchy, colourful purple and white cauliflower salad and a satisfying chocolate noodle – made with cocoa powder, egg, and flour – with chocolate ice cream topped with sour cherries and chocolate crumble. Chef Stanley’s highlights include fresh Japanese momotaro tomatoes accented with savoury jellied dashi and fragrant black truffles, and his perfectly seared spiced mallard duck breast served with an intricately layered potato pave and crisp vegetable potpourri.

Reservations are now open, and you can either book for a single night or enjoy both with a 20 percent discount. Each dinner menu goes for $1,288, with six-glass wine pairings at an additional $688.

Jeff Yeung
Written by
Jeff Yeung

Details

Event website:
heimat.hk/
Address:
Heimat
8/F LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2881 1022
info@heimat.hk
Price:
$1,288

Dates and times

18:00Heimat $1,288
Buy
