Modern German restaurant Heimat's head chef Peter Find and Towngas' CulinArt 1862 head chef Stanley Wong are coming together for a special four-hands dinner happening in March and April. Celebrating their 30 years of friendship as well as their shared German heritage, the two chefs have prepared unique eight-course menus complete with sake and German wine pairings. The two menus will be available on March 31 at CulinArt 1862 and April 28 at Heimat, respectively.

On chef Peter’s side, standout dishes we’ve tried include poached Brittany lobster served with a crunchy, colourful purple and white cauliflower salad and a satisfying chocolate noodle – made with cocoa powder, egg, and flour – with chocolate ice cream topped with sour cherries and chocolate crumble. Chef Stanley’s highlights include fresh Japanese momotaro tomatoes accented with savoury jellied dashi and fragrant black truffles, and his perfectly seared spiced mallard duck breast served with an intricately layered potato pave and crisp vegetable potpourri.

Reservations are now open, and you can either book for a single night or enjoy both with a 20 percent discount. Each dinner menu goes for $1,288, with six-glass wine pairings at an additional $688.