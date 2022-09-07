Time Out says

Instagram-famous bakery Hemma, popular for their Basque burnt cheesecakes, has finally opened their first cafe in Sai Ying Pun. Currently, Hemma sells slices of their cheesecakes in three flavours – vanilla, lemon, and black sesame, as well as their signature peanut butter chocolate creme cookie sandwiches, which are just as decadent. If desserts aren’t your cup of tea, Hemma also has dishes such as the Hemma all day breakfast or handmade pasta dishes like gnocchi as well as aglio e olio with shrimp. Aside from creating their own cold brew and hand dripped coffee, Hemma’s drink menu also has other offerings like hand-whisked matcha and hot chocolate topped with a homemade marshmallow.