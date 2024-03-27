Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Here Thai Market

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
  1. here thai market
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. here thai market
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. here thai market
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. here thai market
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. here thai market
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

As the culinary mastermind behind fine dining restaurants like Le Du, Nusara, Niras, and many more, chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn extends his prowess to Here Thai Market in New Town Plaza. This affordable Thai restaurant is a collaborative effort between chef Ton and chef Man Wai Yin, a Hong Kong native with 20 years of experience promoting Cantonese fare in Thailand’s culinary scene. Here, diners can savour specialties of each chef such as chef Man’s Thai-style pork knuckle rice (from $88) or chef Ton’s boat noodles (from $88), as well as a wide selection of authentic Thai dishes which include charcoal grilled skewers (from $18 and up) and tom yum kung ($68). 

Details

Address:
Shop A216, 2/F, Phase III, New Town Plaza, 18 Sha Tin Centre Street, Sha Tin
Hong Kong
Contact:
3108 2197
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.