As the culinary mastermind behind fine dining restaurants like Le Du, Nusara, Niras, and many more, chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn extends his prowess to Here Thai Market in New Town Plaza. This affordable Thai restaurant is a collaborative effort between chef Ton and chef Man Wai Yin, a Hong Kong native with 20 years of experience promoting Cantonese fare in Thailand’s culinary scene. Here, diners can savour specialties of each chef such as chef Man’s Thai-style pork knuckle rice (from $88) or chef Ton’s boat noodles (from $88), as well as a wide selection of authentic Thai dishes which include charcoal grilled skewers (from $18 and up) and tom yum kung ($68).

