Popular Japanese hamburger steak restaurant Hikiniku to Come is opening its first location in Hong Kong. The Japanese eatery prepares the patties with fresh beef, which gets minced and shaped on-site, before it is fired over charcoal grills. What makes this place special is that there is only one item on the menu – a set meal with three 90g beef patties, a bowl of rice, and miso soup – which consistently draws in large crowds of diners. If you plan on eating at Hikiniku to Come, the restaurant employs a ticket-based reservation system just like its locations across Japan, meaning diners will need to queue up at the restaurant for a ticket before they can dine during its lunch or dinner services. The tickets go fast, so be sure to check the restaurant’s Instagram before you go to see if they’ve sold out for the day.