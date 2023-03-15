Time Out says

Ho Lee Fook opened in 2014 and gained tremendous popularity for its innovative fusion cuisine. Despite having the darkest 'I-need-to-use-my-phone-light-to-see-the-menu' dining room and loud music, Ho Lee Fook remained a solid go-to spot for groups of friends to eat, drink and hang out in Soho.

In 2021, Ho Lee Fook came back with a new (and much brighter) look, along with a new chef and menu. Redesigned by Sean Dix, the restaurant has a fun retro setting with mahjong tiles and a golden fortune cookie sculpture, while the waving lucky cats remain to greet you as you enter. The dining room, which plays a mix of old-school jams and 80s Canto-pop, is flush with scarlet tones, vintage Chinese prints, Chinese artwork, and a gold mirrored ceiling to create a feeling of more space and light, allowing diners to enjoy feel-good nostalgia with a side of reinvention.

Helmed by Hong Kong native head chef ArChan Chan, who cut her teeth in top kitchens from Australia to Singapore, ArChan returns to Hong Kong to bring new energy to Ho Lee Fook's fusion cuisine while remaining rooted in its love for traditional Cantonese cuisine.

This season, chef ArChan has launched a brand new a la carte menu that retains some of their most popular dishes – like the honey-glazed and charcoal-grilled Kurobuta pork char siu ($268) and exceptionally fragrant steamed live razor clams with aged garlic, spring onion, glass noodles, and soy sauce ($268) – with a range of new creations. They also introduced a new dim sum chef, Winson Yip and Good Fortune Club ($988/person), a boozy brunch affair that happens only on the first Sunday of every month. Indulge in unlimited servings of dim sum with an array of new dishes crafted by chef Winson and wash them all down with Champagne, where each guest can choose one bottle from a collection of eight premium vintages from various winemakers.