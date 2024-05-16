Time Out says

A visit to Peng Chau's Hoho Kitchen will leave you stuffed and satisfied. Take your pick from standard bites like noodles and toast, or go for any of their home-cooked-style dishes for a hearty meal. Their famous ice cream pineapple bun is a must-try, but there are also other variations which see different fillings sandwiched between a freshly toasted pineapple bun, including char siu, scrambled eggs, fried pork chop, and more.