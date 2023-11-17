Hong Kong
Hohon Eatery

  Restaurants
  Shek Tong Tsui
Hohon Eatery is a casual restaurant tucked away in Sai Ying Pun. Founded by young chefs who both have experience working in fine dining restaurants, Kay and Ivy are passionate to share their passion for food with their diners. Their approchable menu offers a range of hearty burgers such as their generously-sized double patty beef burger ($106), and indulgent foie gras burger ($166) paired with pickled Fuji apple slices. Alternatively, Hohon also has a range of Italian dishes like their homemade meatballs ($48) in tomato sauce, spaghetti with scallops and prawns ($136), as well as a triple-cheese rigatoni topped with bacon and sakura ebi ($122).  

Be sure to check Hohon Eatery's Instagram page to see which Mondays during each month that they'll be open on. 

Address:
Shop 3, 419M Queen's Rd West Sai Wan, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9852 1144
Opening hours:
Sun, Wed-Sat 12pm-9pm (open on designated Mondays)
