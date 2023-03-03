Hon Fat Noodle Shop (漢發麵家)

Time Out says

Founded in 1973, the five-decade-old Hon Fat Noodle Shop has long been a neighbourhood favourite for those residing in Sham Shui Po. The traditional, cosy establishment offers a range of cha chaan teng dishes egg and luncheon meat instant noodles, deep fried pork chop and chicken wings, and Hong Kong-style French toast, but its highlight is the famed thick-cut pork liver noodle, which attracts massive crowds every day. You'll probably have to queue for a while if you visit (especially on Saturday), but it's definitely worth it.