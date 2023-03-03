Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hon Fat Noodle Shop (漢發麵家)

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
Hon Fat Noodle
Photograph: Courtesy Hon Fat NoodleHon Fat Noodle
Advertising

Time Out says

Founded in 1973, the five-decade-old Hon Fat Noodle Shop has long been a neighbourhood favourite for those residing in Sham Shui Po. The traditional, cosy establishment offers a range of cha chaan teng dishes egg and luncheon meat instant noodles, deep fried pork chop and chicken wings, and Hong Kong-style French toast, but its highlight is the famed thick-cut pork liver noodle, which attracts massive crowds every day. You'll probably have to queue for a while if you visit (especially on Saturday), but it's definitely worth it.

Details

Address:
192 Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
2380 7068
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 7.30am-5.15pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!