Founded in 1973, the five-decade-old Hon Fat Noodle Shop has long been a neighbourhood favourite for those residing in Sham Shui Po. The traditional, cosy establishment offers a range of cha chaan teng dishes egg and luncheon meat instant noodles, deep fried pork chop and chicken wings, and Hong Kong-style French toast, but its highlight is the famed thick-cut pork liver noodle, which attracts massive crowds every day. You'll probably have to queue for a while if you visit (especially on Saturday), but it's definitely worth it.
Hon Fat Noodle Shop (漢發麵家)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 192 Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2380 7068
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 7.30am-5.15pm
