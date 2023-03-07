Hot Pot Land (Central)

Time Out says

Located on Wyndham Street in Central is the 5,000 square feet space of Hot Pot Land, a popular hotpot destination among locals thanks to their innovative soup bases. The highlight for us is the signature pepper, pork tripe, and chicken pot, which combines a three yellow chicken with pork tripe and Chinese medicinal herbs, although the restaurant also offers other specialties such as their spicy and clear broth, sauerkraut and meat soup, traditional Taiwanese duck blood, homemade frozen tofu, custard buns, and different shrimp and squid pastes.