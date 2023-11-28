Time Out says

This travel-themed hotpot restaurant in Causeway Bay, spanning 4,500sq ft, features four zones – Turkey, France, Japan, and a palace court, each adorned with Insta–worthy backdrops perfect for your group gathering. Try their signature pepper clam with chicken soup made with stir-fried fresh clams, and make sure you catch the moment as the waiter pours alcohol into and sets the clam pot alight. Another must-try is the spicy chicken pot with fish maw bathed in a fiery, piquant broth. Standout dishes include the geoduck sashimi and well-marbled smoked beef jowl infused with the essence of applewood. Hotspot also offers private dining rooms and venue hire for 25 to 30 guests.