Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hotspot

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
Hotspot
Photograph: Courtesy Hotspot
Advertising

Time Out says

This travel-themed hotpot restaurant in Causeway Bay, spanning 4,500sq ft, features four zones – Turkey, France, Japan, and a palace court, each adorned with Insta–worthy backdrops perfect for your group gathering. Try their signature pepper clam with chicken soup made with stir-fried fresh clams, and make sure you catch the moment as the waiter pours alcohol into and sets the clam pot alight. Another must-try is the spicy chicken pot with fish maw bathed in a fiery, piquant broth. Standout dishes include the geoduck sashimi and well-marbled smoked beef jowl infused with the essence of applewood. Hotspot also offers private dining rooms and venue hire for 25 to 30 guests.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hotspot

Details

Address:
Room A, 1/F, Top View Mansion, 10 Canal Road West, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2178 0600
Opening hours:
Daily 12pm-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.