Helmed by a dim sum chef with over 40 years of experience, House of Orient serves up some nostalgic dim sum dishes that are rarely seen nowadays, such as 'phoenix eyes' dumplings and salted egg steamed layered cake – both of which are meticulous and required a skilled pair of hands to create. Inspired by British afternoon tea culture, this tea house offers a dim sum set which combines sweet and savoury delicacies together – such as prawn toast, curry spring roles, red date pastries, osmanthus pudding, and many more.