Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

House of Orient

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. 點心茶館
    Photograph: Courtesy House of Orient
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. House of Orient
    Photograph: Courtesy House of Orient
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. House of Orient
    Photograph: Courtesy House of Orient
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. 點心茶館
    Photograph: Courtesy House of Orient
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

An East-meets-West dim sum venue

Helmed by a dim sum chef with over 40 years of experience, House of Orient serves up some nostalgic dim sum dishes that are rarely seen nowadays, such as 'phoenix eyes' dumplings and salted egg steamed layered cake – both of which are meticulous and required a skilled pair of hands to create. Inspired by British afternoon tea culture, this tea house offers a dim sum set which combines sweet and savoury delicacies together – such as prawn toast, curry spring roles, red date pastries, osmanthus pudding, and many more. 

Details

Address:
Shops C-D, 2/F, Entertainment Building, 30 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8.30am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.