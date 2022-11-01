How to live well (Tsuen Wan)

Time Out says

Japanese-style cafe and lifestyle store How to live well opens their newest location in Tsuen Wan, making this their third location in the city. This Instagrammable cafe presents natural wooden furniture like long dining tables and chairs, along with floor to ceiling windows that give a clear unobstructed view as you pensively sip on your coffee. Try out their Asian fusion dishes like okonomiyaki fries ($88) or mushroom laksa farfalle ($148), as well as their drinks like Baby Cigar ($78). Be sure to also check out their lifestyle and crockery products during your visit!