Time Out says

Taking its name from widely-celebrated caviar-producing beluga sturgeon, the restaurant will serve modestly priced French-Mediterranean dishes with generous servings of caviar alongside fresh seafood like oysters and lobsters. Aiming to bring France's niche champagne culture to Hong Kong, guests can indulge in lavish dishes and pair them with glasses of Champagne from an expansive collection of bottles from various Champagne brands, including Vilmart et Cie Grande Reserve Premier Cru Brut and the 2012 Maison Mumm RSRV Blanc de Noirs Grand Cru Vintage.