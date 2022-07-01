Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Huso

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Huso
    Photograph: Courtesy Huso
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Huso
    Photograph: Courtesy HusoBottarga with pickled daigon and caviar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Huso
    Photograph: Courtesy HusoHerb roasted lobster paired with RSRV Maison Mumm Champagne
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Huso
    Photograph: Courtesy Huso
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

A Champagne and caviar specialist at The Pottinger Hotel

Taking its name from widely-celebrated caviar-producing beluga sturgeon, the restaurant will serve modestly priced French-Mediterranean dishes with generous servings of caviar alongside fresh seafood like oysters and lobsters. Aiming to bring France's niche champagne culture to Hong Kong, guests can indulge in lavish dishes and pair them with glasses of Champagne from an expansive collection of bottles from various Champagne brands, including Vilmart et Cie Grande Reserve Premier Cru Brut and the 2012 Maison Mumm RSRV Blanc de Noirs Grand Cru Vintage.  

Details

Address:
1/F, The Pottinger Hotel, 74 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/husohongkong
5801 1280 / 9036 8898
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12nn-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.