Named after the Danish word for 'cosiness', Hygge is a cosy pet-friendly cafe with wooden furniture and fixtures located in Tseung Kwan O. On Hygge's menu, you can find a selection of fusion dishes, but what stands out are their selection of sweet and savoury French crepes, as well as their signature handmade pizzas. The pizza dough is made from two types of flour and fermentated for two days, which makes it extra flavourful and allows it to be crispy on the outside, while still remaining soft and chewy in the inside.



