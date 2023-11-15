Time Out says

Hypebeans is expanding their coffee offerings to a new location in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk, making this the brand’s first standalone cafe. Inspired by newsstands found along the streets of New York, the new space presents itself with a retro and minimal interior, along with accents of dark green for a pop of colour.



Crafted by world-renowned barista Sawada Hiroshi, the menu takes inspiration from Hong Kong-style cafes. Customers will be able to enjoy the barista’s signature drinks such as Forest Matcha Latte and Ovaltine Espresso; as well as exclusive beverages like Hojicha Latte, which uses hojicha powder directly sourced from Japan.



To celebrate their grand opening, Hypebeans is collaborating with local bakery Dough Beings to offer exclusive matcha brulee and satay beef flavoured bombolini for customers to purchase from November 16 to 18 and 20 to 25. Hypebeans is also marking this occasion by releasing a limited-edition T-shirt available for pre-order now. Finally, the Causeway Bay cafe will also be launching a buy-one-get-one offer, where customers may enjoy a complimentary second drink of regular, black, or milk coffee upon purchase of any drink from the menu (limited to 200 cups).