Ichu

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  • Recommended
Ichu brings Hong Kong a diverse selection of exceptional Nikkei dishes, offering an exquisite blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions infused with global flavours. Helmed by Venezuelan-born executive chef Andrés Rendón, this bar and restaurant have recently introduced a new menu and a renovated al fresco terrace in time for the summer season. Patrons can indulge in a variety of dishes, ranging from seafood, and premium meat, to the freshest seasonal vegetables, available both a la carte and as part of a tasting menu for lunch and dinner. Start with ceviche and crudo, which includes standout dishes like the hamachi ceviche ($180), truffled scallops ($180), and coconut ahi tuna ($250) for those looking for a richer flavour. Dig into hearty taco bites that include filling options of Iberico pork ribs ($135), Peruvian beef stew ($135), or mushroom stew ($120) for vegetarians. Meat lovers can enjoy premium slices of Sirloin De Wagyu ($450) seasoned with Ichu's signature Anticuchera sauce blend, while pescatarians can indulge in the succulent grilled octopus ($240) with yuzu pureé. Their side dishes are also not to be missed, especially the crunchy and smoky bites of charred broccolini ($90) and crispy purple sweet potato ($90).

Details

Address:
3/F, H Queen’s
80 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2477 7717
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
