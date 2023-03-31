Hong Kong
Indulge in spring flavours at Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Zuma, Central
zuma spring offerings
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma
As a celebration for the beginning of spring, contemporary izakaya Zuma presents a series of limited time offerings from March 6 to March 31. Inspired by mesmerising spring gardens, the modern Japanese restaurant creates two vibrant savoury dishes that taste as good as they look. Dig into a lobster carpaccio ($380) topped with yuzu granite, and indulge in a special sushi platter ($560) with bites like karasumi shiso nori tempura, akami maki topped with caviar and gold flakes, and more. Working together with local gin brand Perfume Trees, Zuma’s bar team creates a series of gin-based cocktails such as Scent of Spring ($120) with yuzu hibiscus cordial and sakura liquor, and Courtyard Melody ($120) with bergamot and shiso liqueur. If you want to delight in more seasonal drinks, Zuma and Kit Cheung, Perfume Trees Gin’s co-founder, will also be serving the special concoctions along with two more spring-themed cocktails on March 16.

Details

Address:
Zuma
5/F, Landmark Atrium
15 Queen’s Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

