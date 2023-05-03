Time Out says

Nestled in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong is IO Italian Omakase, a dining concept that combines the best Japanese and Italian cuisine. At IO, diners can enjoy three dining experiences. During the late afternoon, the restaurant offers a selection of light aperitivo omakase bites, whereas during dinner, a nine-course Italian omakase tasting menu consisting of dishes like langoustine with caviar and zucchini or Hokkaido scallops with daikon and oyster leaf will be served. After dinner service, guests can head inside Club 88, the restaurant’s VIP bar and lounge, to sip on an extensive range of Japanese whiskies.