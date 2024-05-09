Hong Kong
Timeout

Ippaiki Sakaya

  • Restaurants
  • Tin Hau
  1. ppaiki Sakaya
  2. Ippaiki Sakaya
  3. Ippaiki Sakaya
This cosy hidden izakaya located in Tin Hau offers a wide array of creative Japanese dishes, sushi and sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, and various skewers. Some of our favourites include nodoguro nirigi sushi topped with a sea urchin sauce, which uses slices of slow-cooked nodoguro that are charred over sakura wood; as well as Hokkaido bafun uni-topped shrimp crackers. Ippaiki Sakaya also holds live music performances each Tuesday, which makes this restaurant a great spot for you and your friends to chill out. 

Details

Address:
Shop KL6, G/F, Mayson Garden Building, 1A-1B Tsing Fung Street, Tin Hau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
