Time Out says

This cosy hidden izakaya located in Tin Hau offers a wide array of creative Japanese dishes, sushi and sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, and various skewers. Some of our favourites include nodoguro nirigi sushi topped with a sea urchin sauce, which uses slices of slow-cooked nodoguro that are charred over sakura wood; as well as Hokkaido bafun uni-topped shrimp crackers. Ippaiki Sakaya also holds live music performances each Tuesday, which makes this restaurant a great spot for you and your friends to chill out.