Aptly located inside the creative hub of Hong Kong Art Centre, JaJa is a fun and colourful dining destination that will feed both your eyes and your stomach. The restaurant serves up vegetarian dishes like you've never seen before, from light and healthy salads to Asian delights to all the pasta and pizza you need to satisfy your carb cravings, everything is practically made for Instagram. And if #foodpics are not enough, the restaurant itself will surely impress with its whimsical interior design, art installations, as well as an al fresco area that overlooks the Victoria Harbour. Jaja also hosts art exhibits and a range of themed workshops for those looking to get creative.