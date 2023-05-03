Time Out says

Set to open in mid-May in Quarry Bay, Jello & Mellow is a family-friendly cafe with an indoor interactive play area for your little ones to let loose and have fun. This spacious venue will be decorated with vibrant shades of pastel pink, blue, and yellow, that is sure to appeal to all diners. When it comes to food, Jello & Mellow’s menu offers healthy and colourful dishes for kids, whereas adults can enjoy comforting entrees like pasta and pizzas.



Stay tuned to this page for more details when Jello & Mellow opens.