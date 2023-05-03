Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jello & Mellow

  • Restaurants
  • Quarry Bay
  1. jello & mellow store rendering
    Photograph: Courtesy Jello & Mellow
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. jello & mellow store rendering
    Photograph: Courtesy Jello & Mellow
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Set to open in mid-May in Quarry Bay, Jello & Mellow is a family-friendly cafe with an indoor interactive play area for your little ones to let loose and have fun. This spacious venue will be decorated with vibrant shades of pastel pink, blue, and yellow, that is sure to appeal to all diners. When it comes to food, Jello & Mellow’s menu offers healthy and colourful dishes for kids, whereas adults can enjoy comforting entrees like pasta and pizzas. 

Stay tuned to this page for more details when Jello & Mellow opens.

Details

Address:
9/F, 1001 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.