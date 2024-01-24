Hong Kong
Jen Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
Popular online patisserie Jen Jen Bakery has opened its first physical location in Sham Shui Po. Here, customers can dig into slices of the bakery’s popular roll cakes that come in flavours such as Kyoto hojicha with cheese ($65), pistachio with butterfly pea and strawberry ($68), and rich Uji matcha ($68); as well as other desserts like Taiwanese tieguanyin Basque cheesecake ($68). For those who prefer something salty instead, Jen Cafe also has a small selection of savoury dishes like bagels stuffed with eggs and pork tenderloin ($98), sourdough toast topped with smoked duck breast ($118), and spaghetti with salted eggs and prawns ($128).

Details

Address:
Shop 102, Ki Lung Street, Tong Mi, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm
