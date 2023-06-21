Time Out says

Head to Jeonpo Meat Shop in Wan Chai for an authentic Korean barbeque experience that you won't forget. While their interior design may seem simple, Jeonpo's atmosphere is warm and welcoming to all diners. K-BBQ fans are sure to love Jeonpo's hearty barbeque sets, which offer generous portions of cuts like pork neck, beef loin, and grilled beef short ribs served with a giant bone intact. Be sure to pair your barbecued items with bowls of chewy buckwheat noodles tossed in chilli sauce or served in an icy broth, as well as beef chapaguri, the iconic noodle dish served in the 2019 Oscar-winning Korean thriller film, Parasite. And if that's not enough, Jeonpo's menu also has classic Korean side dishes like green onion pancake, soybean paste stews, and japchae.