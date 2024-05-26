Hong Kong
Jhu Jian Shabu

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
Taiwan’s popular hotpot chain restaurant, Jhu Jian Shabu, has opened its first overseas location in Mong Kok. Guests can choose from 12 heart-warming soup bases, including bovine bone marrow, Canton condensed chicken broth, or spicy Taiwanese herbal soup, and select your desired course from options like beef, seafood, pork, chicken, or lamb. After ordering, diners will have 100 minutes to enjoy their meal. Still craving more? Jhu Jian provides a self-service corner where customers can pick and choose from a wide variety of a la carte hotpot add-ins, such as vegetables, dumplings, fishballs, and duck blood.

Details

Address:
Shop C, 1/F, MPM, 240-244 Portland St, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3565 0737
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
