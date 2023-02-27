Hong Kong
JIA Group 'Chefs for Turkey' Charity Dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Louise, Sheung Wan
JIA Group Chefs for Turkey Charity Dinner
JIA Group Chefs for Turkey Charity Dinner
In light of the recent tragedies in Turkey and Syria, Hong Kong’s JIA Group is hosting a special charity dinner to raise funds towards humanitarian efforts in the region. Titled ‘Chefs for Turkey’, the one night event will see seven of the group’s best chefs come together – including Louise’s Franckelie Laloum, Tate Dining Room’s Vicky Lau, Ecriture’s Maxime Gilbert, Amber’s Richard Ekkebus, Chaat’s Manav Tuli, Estro’s Antimo Maria Merone, and Agora’s Antonio Oviedo – to create a prestigious seven-course meal featuring dishes such as Spanish tuna belly, langoustine dumplings, and line caught sea bass. The menu will go for $4,888 per person and guests can participate in the silent auction for a one-night stay in Rosewood Hong Kong with dinner and spa included, a Chef’s Table Experience at Estro, and a dining privilege at Odette. All proceeds will be donated to AFAD association, a disaster and emergency management authority currently providing humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

Details

Address:
Louise
G/F, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@louise.hk
Price:
$4,888
Opening hours:
6:30pm

Dates and times

18:30JIA Group 'Chefs for Turkey' charity dinnerLouise $4,888
