Time Out says

In light of the recent tragedies in Turkey and Syria, Hong Kong’s JIA Group is hosting a special charity dinner to raise funds towards humanitarian efforts in the region. Titled ‘Chefs for Turkey’, the one night event will see seven of the group’s best chefs come together – including Louise’s Franckelie Laloum, Tate Dining Room’s Vicky Lau, Ecriture’s Maxime Gilbert, Amber’s Richard Ekkebus, Chaat’s Manav Tuli, Estro’s Antimo Maria Merone, and Agora’s Antonio Oviedo – to create a prestigious seven-course meal featuring dishes such as Spanish tuna belly, langoustine dumplings, and line caught sea bass. The menu will go for $4,888 per person and guests can participate in the silent auction for a one-night stay in Rosewood Hong Kong with dinner and spa included, a Chef’s Table Experience at Estro, and a dining privilege at Odette. All proceeds will be donated to AFAD association, a disaster and emergency management authority currently providing humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.