Hong Kong
Jimmy's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Time Out says

Almost 100 years after it first opened its doors in Hong Kong, the historic Jimmy’s Kitchen will return to Central following its closure back in 2020. This latest iteration by Epicurean Group will see the restaurant moving a little down the neighbourhood from Theatre Lane to the Pedder Building. The eatery will be helmed by Hong Kong-born executive chef Russell Doctrove – formerly of award-winning restaurant group Maximal Concepts – who has promised to retain the old Jimmy’s spark while giving dishes a contemporary spin. Since Jimmy’s Kitchen has always displayed influences from Russian, British, and Indian flavours, diners can still expect to enjoy classics such as their chicken madras ($228), chicken supreme kiev ($238), Angus beef mince on toast ($168), and baked Alaska ($228).  

Details

Address:
M/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St,
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
