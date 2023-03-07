Time Out says

Located in Hillwood Road by Tsim Sha Tsui, JKJ Pot stands out with its unique 80s and 90s-inspired decor, the walls of the restaurants covered in vintage posters, artwork, and murals complemented by round wooden tables and Hong Kong’s signature foldable chairs. While their signature chicken pot is still one of the highlights, the restaurant recently launched a new coriander soup base that combines the green herb with condensed milk to create a broth perfect for coriander lovers. Dial it up to 11 by pairing this soup base with their fresh shrimp and coriander siu mai, coriander spam dumplings, beef and coriander rolls, and coriander and preserved egg dumplings.