Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

JKJ Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
JKJ Pot
Photograph: Courtesy JKJ PotJKJ Pot
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in Hillwood Road by Tsim Sha Tsui, JKJ Pot stands out with its unique 80s and 90s-inspired decor, the walls of the restaurants covered in vintage posters, artwork, and murals complemented by round wooden tables and Hong Kong’s signature foldable chairs. While their signature chicken pot is still one of the highlights, the restaurant recently launched a new coriander soup base that combines the green herb with condensed milk to create a broth perfect for coriander lovers. Dial it up to 11 by pairing this soup base with their fresh shrimp and coriander siu mai, coriander spam dumplings, beef and coriander rolls, and coriander and preserved egg dumplings.

Details

Address:
G/F, 23 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2470 2668
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4pm-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!